The 28-year-old, whose season was torn to shreds by injury last time out, was revealed to have been of interest to the Primera División side earlier this month and a whirlwind few days has seen a bid understood to have been around the £1m mark rejected in strong terms by the Owls.

Windass signed a new contract with Wednesday back in August last year that was announced to be set to end next summer.

Sheffield Wednesday have a year's extension option on their in-demand attacker Josh Windass.

The rejection of Talleres’ bid was seen as a bold move for a club who had too often seen high-value players leave for nothing at the end of their contract in recent years.

But The Star can confirm Yorkshire Live’s report that Wednesday have a one-year extension option on Windass’ deal, meaning the club effectively have the former Wigan Athletic man under contract until the summer of 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday’s resolve is tested further by the Argentine outfit, who have raised eyebrows with their brazen approach to the pursuit of Windass.

Both their club president Andrés Fassi and manager, Windass’ former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, have spoken publicly about the desire to sign the Yorkshire-born attacker.

It is understood that Talleres want a swift resolution to the mooted transfer one way or another in order to be able to bring in a new attacker as soon as possible.

And reports in South America suggest they could be about to shift their focus to the signing of Argentinos Juniors number 10 Gabriel Florentín as their bid to arrest a difficult start to their season goes on.

The Star understands that neither owner Dejphon Chansiri or Darren Moore were interested in cashing in on Windass, who was the Owls’ top scorer in the 2020/21 season and claimed six goal contributions in just 365 League One minutes in the last campaign.