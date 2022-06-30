Lee Gregory’s Sheffield Wednesday future - another Championship club show interest

Gregory, who finished as the Owls’ top scorer last season, has been linked with Championship clubs already this summer, with the likes of Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic said to be keen, whilst Derby County in League One have also been mentioned.

The Star reported recently that - despite interest from the league above - Gregory was more than happy at Hillsborough, and had no intention of moving on.

Now, with it being thought that Huddersfield are also keen, it’s understood that Gregory’s mindset remains the same at this point in time - that he wants to try and help Wednesday secure promotion out of League One in 2022/23.

Gregory isn’t the only striker at the club that’s been linked with other teams this summer after Atletico Talleres in Argentina made a couple of offers for Josh Windass, however they were quickly turned down.

At this point in time it remains to be seen whether any potential interest from the Terriers turns into something more concrete, however fans will no doubt be hoping that he’s in Wednesday blue and white this coming season.

Gregory formed a strong bond with Wednesdayites in his debut season with the Owls, and was a key figure for Darren Moore as they managed to finish in the top six before missing out on promotion in the play-offs.

