Dunkley was confirmed as Salop’s newest signing on Tuesday after agreeing a two-year deal with a one-year option at the club, with his time at Wednesday officially coming to an end later this week once we enter into July.

The 30-year-old centre back had some good spells whilst at Hillsborough over the course of two seasons, however injuries meant that he wasn’t able to play as many games as he would have wanted.

Having been signed by Garry Monk on the back of a bad leg break, Dunkley was actually able to play under the former Owls boss as he went on to leave the club, though he insisted that Wednesday are in a much better space now.

Speaking to the club as part of his unveiling, Dunkley said, “I wasn’t even able to play under the manager who I actually signed for, because he wasn’t in the job long enough for me to play.

“I signed there when I was injured… I had broken my leg but I’ve fully recovered from that now. They were going through a transition period, which can always happen at a football club, but I think they’re much more stable now.”

And the he was also quick to point out that, despite some frustrations personally, he holds no grudges with regards to anybody at Hillsborough.

Chey Dunkley expects Sheffield Wednesday to be a tough team to play against this season.

He added, “I haven’t got anything bad to say about the club… But for me personally, it was a bit frustrating because I wanted to play a lot more games than I did.

“My qualities did show. I think the fans and the staff knew exactly what I could bring in terms of my leadership skills and bringing a togetherness to the squad. It will be a tough challenge to go up there next season because they’re a massive club.”