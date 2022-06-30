Sheffield Wednesday: Loan return now unlikely after latest comments on defender

Storey had a strong loan spell with the Owls in League One in the second half of last season, playing a vital role in their march up the table and into the play-off places.

Sadly it didn’t end in promotion for the defender and his temporary teammates, however he acquitted himself well and became a popular figure amongst the fans.

Some had hoped that there was a chance of a second loan at Hillsborough, but Preston North End manager, Ryan Lowe, seems to have suggested that he’s in his first team plans for 2022/23.

Speaking to LancsLive about his defensive options, Lowe said, "The back lads are fine, I am quite content with them, providing they do what we ask them to do…

“Bambo (Diaby) and Jordan (Storey) will probably fight it out for that right sided slot. Liam Lindsay and Patrick Bauer will fight it out for the middle one, and Greg Cunningham and Andrew Hughes will probably fight it out for the left one.

"I am quite content. We've got six good defenders there… In midfield, we're really pleased with what we've got - Ryan Ledson is back fit from his operation. As for wing-backs, it's important that we do get, potentially, two left-siders, two strikers and maybe a right-sider - we're on the lookout and we've got to make sure they fit the bill."

It sounds like former Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Jordan Storey, will be staying with Preston North End.