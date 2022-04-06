The 33-year-old forward has got 10 goals in 30 League One this season, but would no doubt have scored more had it none been for a six-week spell where he missed eight matches due to a foot injury.

Gregory wasn’t the only Wednesday player who’s had a spell on the sidelines this season, but he revealed that he was out for a lot longer than he thought he would be when he first picked up the knock.

Speaking to the media, the Owls’ number nine said, "It was so frustrating. When I first did it, I thought it would be a week, two weeks max. If you speak to the medical team, I am probably one of the worst people to have injured because I am always at them saying, 'Listen, I'm going out training' and they are holding me back. It was frustrating but I am back now. Hopefully I can stay fit and we can kick on.”

And he admits that he set himself back by being too eager to return, saying, "I tried to come back early and made it worse. It was my fault… I tried to come back literally a week after the injury and they told me not to. That was my fault.

"It gave me a little insight into actually listening to them and letting them deal with it. That has gone now and I am back again playing. It was my eagerness to get back out there.

"Obviously, when you are sitting out and the boys are doing well, it is a good thing to see them doing well, but it is the worst thing for a player. We were winning 3-0 and 4-0, and I was thinking 'I want to be playing.' The boys did class and thankfully I am back in the team.”

Lee Gregory is delighted to be back playing for Sheffield Wednesday again.