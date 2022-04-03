Sheffield Wednesday star revels in Kop action and praises Wimbledon's work

Wednesday’s number nine won it at the death for the Owls as they moved up to fifth in League One, and he says that the nature of the hard-fought victory made it a big win for Darren Moore’s promotion-chasing outfit.

Speaking after the game, ‘Greggers’ said, “It’s massive for us, especially with the situation that we’re in now with the Play-Offs… Like I’ve said before, we’re showing a lot more resilience in games and it’s twice now when we’ve gone on from 1-1 to win. We’re showing ourselves, as well as others, that we can do that. And we’ll carry on fighting.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They made it really tough for us, and credit to them for the way that they made us play, but you’ve always got to believe that you can go on and score. It came off today… But they made it frustrating from minute one.

“Obviously we got the goal early, but they did well to get back into the game and they made it hard for us, but we showed our quality in the end.

“We said in the dressing room afterwards that sometimes it doesn’t matter how you win, you just need to get those points, and that’s exactly what we did today.”

Meanwhile when asked about scoring his 10th goal – and doing it in front of the home fans once again – Gregory said, “It was good, yeah… It was good. I always seem to score in front of the Kop - and you want to win the game late on, and in front of the Kop, so yeah it was nice.

Lee Gregory scored the winner for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

“I want to score every game, I’m happy to score today and get the winner, and now we move on to Saturday’s game… We have to show what we can do away from home as well, so we need to try and crack on and get three points there.”

Gregory is the first Wednesday player to hit 10 league goals since Steven Fletcher in the 2019/20 season, and he’ll be hoping to add to his tally once again next weekend when the Owls travel to Bolton Wanderers.