Adeniran had a fantastic start to his career in Wednesday colours, quickly endearing himself to the Wednesday faithful with some strong performances and some good goals to boot.

But after missing just two of the opening 17 games of the campaign, the 23-year-old has battled with injuries and been forced to spend lengthy spells on the sidelines, and in January it was revealed that he would be undergoing surgery on a hamstring problem – surgery that would mean he wouldn’t play again in 2021/22.

Fast-forward a few months though, and the former Everton man is inching closer to a return to action, with Wednesday confirming that he’s now back out on the grass in training as he steps up his recovery.

It is unknown at this point in time exactly when Adeniran will be able to return to competitive action, but his speedy recovery will come as a huge boost to Darren Moore as he goes into the final six games of the season and hopefully the Play-Offs.

Wednesday have had their fair share of injury issues over the course of the season, however they seem to be easing up now as they enter the final straight, and Moore will be delighted that his side are recovering well and finding form when it counts.

The Owls are fifth going into tonight’s midweek fixtures, but that could all change this evening given that they’re not in action themselves.