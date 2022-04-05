The talented defender suffered a serious Achilles injury last season and ended up missing the majority of the campaign as the Owls succumbed to relegation to League One, however things looked positive over the summer as he signed a new deal at Hillsborough and looked to be find his form again at the heart of Darren Moore’s defence.

But then, in October, he picked up what he describes as a ‘freak injury’ and was forced to sit out another few months as he recovered from his latest setback.

Now, as he looks to finish the season strongly and help the Owls secure a Play-Off place and hopefully promotion back to the Championship, he says that he's hoping his injury worries are now firmly behind him.

Speaking to The Star recently, Iorfa said, “The worst bit for me is when you’re just sat at home on crutches, and you can’t move. They’re the really dark days when you’re down and thinking ‘Oh, so it’s another injury, will I bounce back from this?’

“For a month or so I didn’t see the boys, and there wasn’t really much that I could do, but when you start coming in and around the place again - and you start getting active again - those thoughts all kind of leave your mind.

“I’m hoping now that, injury-wise, that’s me done… The last 18 months have been the worst of my career with injuries.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa is looking to finish the season strongly. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

But on the plus side, the 26-year-old has already played more league games this season than he did in 2020/21, and he’s eager to make sure the season ends on a positive note for himself and the team.

He also said in the same interview, “I got over my Achilles injury, I was playing again and I was happy - then I got another freak injury, which was unheard of, but at least that’s past me now.

“I just want to play as many games as I can when the gaffer chooses me, and do the best that I can. I want to turn things around and make it a good season for me.

“Before my last injury I didn’t think I was back at my best, I was working towards that, so it was hard having another setback again.

“But after going through what I went through last season, I think it made it a bit easier - because I knew what to expect. I’m not going to lie, it was difficult, but I’m just happy to be back.”

Wednesday face Bolton Wanderers this weekend as they seek to improve their form away from home, and it remains to be seen at this point in time whether Iorfa will be given the chance to strut his stuff in front of the hefty travelling support or not.