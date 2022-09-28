Despite the summer transfer window slamming shut almost a month ago, the drama has continued in League One as the third tier continued from last weekend.

The Premier League and Championship had been put on pause for a longer period following The Queen’s death, with the international break following.

However, Sheffield Wednesday returned to action on Saturday as they hosted Wycombe Wanderers in a thrilling 3-1 scoreline.

As we head into another exciting weekend of football, with the Owls able to claim top spot, we take a look at the transfer round-up...

Owls ‘join’ battle for attacking midfielder

According to Football League World, Sheffield Wednesday are one of six clubs keeping tabs on Northampton Town’s Sam Hoskins.

The Southampton academy product already has an impressive 11 goals in 10 appearances in League Two this season - attracting the attention of a number of sides including Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Portsmouth.

However, Northampton will be keen to keep hold of the 29-year-old who only signed a new two and a half year deal in February.

Ex-Rotherham Utd boss explains Rams switch

Paul Warne broke Rotherham United fans’ hearts when it was confirmed he had joined Derby County after six years with The Millers.

The 49-year-old had helped United win promotion back to the Championship last season and had guided them to eighth in the league table - however, he has since opted to drop back down to the third tier with the Rams.

Warne has spoken on his ‘difficult’ move in his first press conference at Pride Park.

He said: “It seemed a really good opportunity and something we couldn’t miss. It was a difficult decision. I am not saying it was easy. It wasn’t. I found it really tough.

“I honestly believe this is one of the few clubs outside of the top flight that will one day get back in it. If we play a big part or small part in them little steps to that status then great.

“I am really excited. It was a tough decision but one I am really pleased I’ve made.”

Posh reveal details of Sammie Szmodics transfer

Peterborough United chairman Darragh McAnthony has revealed they were forced to pay Bristol City £500,000 following Sammie Szmodic’s summer move to Blackburn.

The Posh signed the midfielder for £1m back in 2020 and he went onto bag 21 goal contributions last season, earning him a return to the Championship.

While it was expected Posh would make profit on Szmodic’s departure, McAnthony has confirmed the finer details.

Speaking on The Hard Truth podcast, he said: “The Blackburn deal wasn’t £2.5m, it was £1.8m plus add-ons.

