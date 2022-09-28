News you can trust since 1887
One Sheffield Wednesday star among League One’s top performers – Ipswich Town and others represented

Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan is the only Owl in the current Team of the Season so far after reaching the 10-game mark in League One.

By Joe Crann
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 6:00 am

WhoScored.com, who are the statistical company used to decide all of the EFL’s Teams of the Week, give each player in the division a mark based on their performances so far, and Bannan is – at present – among the highest-rated in the entire league.

Only four players who have played more than the average amount of games have got a higher rating than the Owls skipper (7.4), and his key passes average of 3.1 per game isn’t bettered by anybody else in the division. Meanwhile, just two players have won WhoScored Man of the Match awards than he has (2).

Here’s WhoScored’s Team of the Season so far:

Max Stryjek - 7.1

Shaun Rooney - 7.2

Caleb Taylor - 7.2

According to WhoScored.com, Barry Bannan is Sheffield Wednesday's top performing player this season so far.

Alfie Mawson - 7.2

Connor Ogilvie - 7.4

Bali Mumba - 7.3

Lee Evans - 7.5

Barry Bannan - 7.4

Aaron Collins - 7.3

Jonson Clarke-Harris - 7.5

Jevani Brown - 7.6

Bannan has five goals and assists after 10 games played – more than double his tally at this stage last season – and he’ll be eager to continue to show his quality as he takes aim at a serious promotion push with the Owls in 2022/23.

The Scot was named in the official Team of the Season last time out, and if he can keep hitting those levels this time out then Wednesday will have a real shot at getting back into the Championship.

MORE: Why Wednesday won’t have an ‘in-house’ game this week

