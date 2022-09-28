Manager of high-flying Sheffield Wednesday League One rivals ‘interviewed’ for Rotherham United job

Owls near-neighbours Rotherham lost Paul Warne and his coaching staff to Derby County this week and are on the lookout for replacements.

And it could be that the chosen man comes from the third tier, with Cambridge United’s Mark Bonner said to be a prime candidate.

Star columnist Alan Biggs has gone as far as to report Bonner was interviewed by Millers chiefs on Tuesday – though vitally it is also stressed other candidates have been spoken to and remain under consideration.

Mark Bonner of Cambridge United has been linked with the vacant manager's position at Rotherham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonner is a manager in Warne’s mould in that he is young and a savvy communicator. At the age of 36 he has achieved Cambridge’s promotion to League One and their stress-free survival last season. After 10 matches this time out, his side sit an impressive seventh place.

His is the latest name hotly-tipped for the Rotherham job after Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth and former Bristol City man Dean Holden were touted as favourites for the gig.

Grimsby Town’s Paul Hurst is another name to have been put forward as a potential candidate, with former Owls centre-half and current Millers player Richard Wood an interesting outlier in the bookies’ reckoning alongside former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock.