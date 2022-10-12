Former Sheffield Wednesday loan star Harlee Dean has revealed just how much he benefitted from his temporary stint with the Owls. The defender made nine appearances for Darren Moore’s side after joining on a half-season loan deal from Birmingham City last January.

Dean helped Moore’s men into a play-off spot and played the entire game in both legs of their semi-final defeat at the hands of a Sunderland side that went on to secure a return to the Championship. Dean also returned to the second tier with Birmingham and made his first start of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Bristol City.

Reflecting on his time at Hillsborough, he told Birmingham Live: “I didn’t realise how much I needed it until it came about to be honest. Darren Moore was brilliant, his coaching staff was brilliant, the club was brilliant and made me fall back in love with football again. It gave me the fire back in my belly which I hadn’t realised had left.

“I can’t thank them enough. What it did for, I don’t want to go into this too much, mental health and stuff like that, really helped me at a bad time.”

Boro consider Tractor Boys boss

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has reportedly emerged as a possible candidate to take over at Middlesbrough.

The Championship club are reportedly preparing to hold talks with former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick as they look to appoint a successor to Chris Wilder after he departed the Riverside Stadium earlier this month.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has reported Boro chairman Steve Gibson is a keen admirer of the Tractor Boys head coach and has been impressed with his side’s impressive start to their League One campaign. Ipswich are currently sat in second place in the table after losing just one of their opening 13 games of the season.

The likes of former Boro and Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole, ex-Watford manager Rob Edwards and former Leeds United boss Carlos Corberan have also been linked with the vacancy.

Argyle boost as key man commits

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed his delight after midfielder Joe Edwards signed a new long-term deal with the current League One leaders.

Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher thinks that Sheffield Wednesday have one of the best squads in League One.

Edwards has been influential in helping Schumacher’s side make a stunning start to the season after they won ten of their opening 13 games of the campaign. The Argyle manager hailed the move and described Edwards as ‘a perfect example’ of how players should conduct themselves on and off the pitch.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted that Joe has extended his contract with us. He is exactly the type of player we need at Argyle.

“He gives 100% effort to his work every single day, and in every game he plays. He has developed into a fantastic captain who is a leader in the dressing room, and he sets a perfect example of how a professional player should act both on and off the pitch.”

Keeper blow for Posh

Peterborough United have been dealt another injury blow after goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright was sent for a scan on his thigh.

Harvey Cartwright during his only Peterborough United appearance against Stevenage in August. Photo: Joe Dent.

The young stopper joined the Posh on loan during the summer but is yet to make a league start for Grant McCann’s side, with his only appearance coming in a Papa John’s Trophy defeat against Stevenage. That has allowed Lucas Bergstrom to establish himself as McCann’s number one keeper and the Peterborough boss has revealed Cartwright could now face a wait to provide further competition between the sticks.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We’ve had a bit of bad news on Harvey. He felt his thigh again on the last day of his rehab at Hull so he’s had a scan and we’re just waiting for the results back from that. It’s a bit of a kick in the teeth for us. The boy is really upset again, he just needs to get to the bottom of this problem.”

Wanderers bring in former U’s stopper

Bolton Wanderers have completed the signing of former Oxford United goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman.

The 20-year-old stopper was described as ‘one for the future’ when he joined Oxford from Oldham Athletic last summer and he previously enjoyed spells in the youth ranks of Burnley and Manchester United.

