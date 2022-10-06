Sheffield Wednesday return to the action this weekend at home to Cheltenham Town.

The Owls will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to table toppers Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Darren Moore’s side are currently 3rd in the league table after the opening 12 games.

Here is a look at the latest news from around League One...

EFL ace retires

Former League One attacking midfielder Lee Tomlin has announced his retirement on Doncaster Rovers’ official club website.

The 33-year-old played for the likes of Peterborough United, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, AFC Bournemouth and Walsall.

He has now called time on his playing career and has a decision to make on what to do next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe boss admits worry for the future

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has admitted he is worried for the future of the club amid their uncertain ownership situation.

The Shrimps were promoted from League Two in 2020 and managed to stay up in the last campaign against the odds.

Adams has said, as per BBC Sport:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course I am (worried). I think that any supporter has to be. If somebody comes in with a very good deal for the owners, they are going to sell.

“Who’s that going to be? Is that in the best interests of Morecambe Football Club? Is it in the best interests of the staff that are here already? There’s a whole host of things to be looked into. It’s not easy selling a football club.”

MK Dons man to return after lengthy spell out

MK Dons striker Mo Eisa is making progress on his return from injury. As per a report by the MK Citizen, the former Peterborough man is ‘closing’ in on a return to training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been out of action for the past six months and has been missed by Liam Manning’s side. He scored 12 goals in all competitions last term.

Charlton Athletic gain boost

There is also positive news on the injury front for Charlton Athletic with forward Chuks Aneke back in full training, as reported by London News Online.

Advertisement Hide Ad