Sheffield Wednesday have a hectic run of league and cup fixtures to contend with as they get set for five more competitive matches before the end of October.

First up will be their latest League One fixture away to Cambridge United, where a win could see them close the gap on Ipswich Town in second place and league leaders Plymouth Argyle. The Tractor Boys are set to face Lincoln City at home on the same day while the table toppers are away to MK Dons. A win for Wednesday could see the points difference between them and Argyle shrink to just two if they get a win while the Pilgrims lose.

Away from the action on the pitch, there is plenty going on behind the scenes with the January transfer window edging closer and closer while clubs across the EFL are also hiring and firing head coaches on a weekly basis. Here are some of the League One headlines from Tuesday October 11:

Sheffield Wednesday ‘pulled out’ of deal to sign Sam Cosgrove in January

Per Yorkshire Live, who are quoting journalist Alan Nixon, the Owls twice had the chance to sign Plymouth Argyle striker Sam Cosgrove but twice turned the Birmingham City loanee down. The 25-year old enjoyed a spell of prominence while north of the border with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen between 2018 and 2021.

His goal scoring exploits earned him a £2 million move to St Andrews but the former Wigan man has struggled to hit the same heights since returning to England.

However, he seems to have hit a purple patch with three goals in his last three matches for Argyle since joining them on loan in the summer. If he continues to find the back of the net regularly this season then Wednesday may very well regret not taking up either of the reported chances they had to bring him in in January and in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United linked with ex-Derby County and Lincoln City forward

The Hartlepool Mail are reporting that League Two side Hartlepool United could move to sign former Derby County striker Theo Robinson. The 33-year old has turned out for numerous clubs across the EFL during his career including Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, Lincoln City and Bradford City to name just a few.