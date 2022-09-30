Sheffield Wednesday will look to extend their three-match unbeaten run this weekend as they host Cheltenham Town.

The third tier is one of the few that took place last weekend as the international break brought others to a halt.

Despite a number of breaks for football this month, there has still continued to be plenty of transfer rumours and news circulating.

Here is the latest League One news...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Owls star named Brackley Town boss

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers defender Roger Johnson has been appointed manager of Brackley Town.

Johnson previously worked as a coach for Bromley - where he ended his playing career three years ago - but is preparing for his first job in management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old previously spent the 2013-14 season on loan with the Owls from Wolves, making 17 appearances as they finished 16th in the Championship.

Joey Barton eyes permanent move for Everton youngster

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has revealed he would like to sign Everton loanee Lewis Gibson on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old joined the League One club for the season this summer and is currently out injured, however he had impressed in his four matches for The Gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us, even taking Lewis Gibson, it’s one eye on the future,” Barton said, as quoted by Bristol World. “He’s someone we have taken out on loan. We think ‘okay, if we can do a really good job with him’ and he doesn’t manage to make the grade at Everton.

“I think he’s a really good player, the problem with that is we are trying him out a bit with his injury record. He’s new to Bristol and trying us out. It’s having that patience in the midst of building a new team and a new group together.”

Wycombe coach linked to League Two vacancy

Wycombe Wanderers coach Matt Bloomfield is reportedly a contender to become the new Colchester United boss, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The League Two club parted ways with Wayne Brown earlier this month as they sit 21st in the fourth tier.