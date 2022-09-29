Sheffield Wednesday have made a decent start to the new League One season.

The Owls find themselves in 3rd position after six wins from their opening 10 games.

Plymouth Argyle lead the way at the summit and are followed by Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Down at the bottom, Forest Green Rovers, Morecambe and Burton Albion are in the relegation zone.

Here is a look at all the latest news from around the division...

Departed Sheffield Wednesday man finds new club

Kwame Boateng, who was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, has been snapped up by non-league side Guiseley on a free transfer (see tweet below):

Exeter City boss emerges on Rotherham United’s radar

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has emerged on the radar of Rotherham United as the Millers hunt for a replacement for Paul Warne, according to reporter Mike McGrath on Twitter (see below):

Barnsley dealt injury blow

Barnsley have been dealt a big blow on the injury front with right-back Conor McCarthy ruled out with a serious knee injury that could end his season, as per BBC Sport.

Cambridge United boss decides to stay

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner has decided to stay with the U’s amid interest from Rotherham. He has told Cambridgeshire Live:

“Speculation is rife isn’t it all the time in football. I’m here, I’m staying here, I’m not going anywhere, that’s the story.

“There’s nothing really for fans to worry about if they were. My job hasn’t changed. I’m really enjoying my time here. I think we’re midway through a bit of a project, and we’re not quite where we want to be yet.”

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper leaves on loan

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Tom Donaghy has been loaned out to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Lancaster City on a one-month deal to get some experience under his belt, as announced by their official club website.

Exeter City pair depart