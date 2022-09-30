Michael Hector won the ultimate Wednesday gong in his only season with the club in 2018/19, which he spent on loan from Chelsea.

The Owls had been linked with a possible effort at bringing him back to Hillsborough from time to time – most notably in the summer of 2019 – though nothing is believed to have got too close in terms of any deal.

Former Sheffield Wednesday player of the year Michael Hector (right) is on trial with Reading.

A Jamaica international, Hector has been out of contract and looking for a club since his three-year stint with Fulham ended in the summer.

And it seems he could be honing in on a return to club football after Reading boss Paul Ince confirmed he was training with the Royals ahead of a possible return to the club at which he started his senior career.

“We had Michael come in last week,” Ince told reporters when quizzed on Hector’s potential signing.

“He played in the friendly with Brentford and did a bit of training.

“We’ll see where we go with that. Mark Bowen [Reading Head of Football Operations] will speak with Hector’s dad who is his agent and we’ll see what happens.

“But I think that’s it now and we will go with what we’ve got.”

Despite much-publicised off-field issues this year, Reading have started life brightly in the Championship and sit third.