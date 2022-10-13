Sheffield Wednesday are in action this weekend away at Cambridge United. The Owls go into the clash on the back of their 3-0 home win over Cheltenham Town last time out.

Darren Moore’s side are currently 3rd in the table behind Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth. Here is a look at the latest news from around League One...

Cheltenham Town man rejects Forest Green Rovers switch

Cheltenham Town director of football Micky Moore has decided to stay at the club following interest from Forest Green Rovers. He was eyed by the fellow Gloucestershire club as they search for a replacement for Rich Hughes, who left for Portsmouth last month.

However, Moore has opted to reject a switch to a fellow third tier club, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live. The Robins are currently sat in 19th position in the league.

Ex-Derby County man closing in on new move

Ex-Derby County and Port Vale striker Theo Robinson could be edging closer to a move to Hartlepool United, report the Hartlepool Mail. The veteran is a free agent following his departure from Bradford City at the end of last season.

He has racked up 545 appearances in his career to date and has fired 132 goals in all competitions. The striker spent four years in League One with Southend United from 2016 to 2020 but that is the last time he played at this level.

Exeter City managerial latest

Exeter City remain in the hunt for a new boss following Matt Taylor. Their popular former boss, who guided them to promotion from League Two earlier this year, left for Rotherham United in the Championship.