Wednesday make the trip to Cambridge United this weekend fresh off a 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town.

The overall feel of the crowd was one of quiet confidence rather than mad panic heading into the final 15 minutes or so, despite the fact that the Owls held only a one-goal lead nd that they had conceded late to lose at Plymouth just a few days earlier.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Moore said it is an further example of the journey Wednesday and its fans have been on in recent months and reiterated a desire to continue to develop a ‘oneness’ to S6 in search of the common goal – promotion to the Championship.

“It's been a slow but steady process and I feel like there's a different atmosphere in here now, which is what I like,” Moore told The Star. “We'll continue to work on that.

“Our message to every supporter who has ever supported this football club, when you come here to Hillsborough; boy, girl, man, woman, we've all got our part to play. I'm really appreciative of the way they get behind the team.

“We are doing this at Hillsborough – we – it's not just a sole figure. As a manager I get to speak things out, but I get to say on behalf of all of us here – in terms of the atmosphere, please continue supporting us. We are on this journey together, we really are, home and away.”

Moore referenced the fact that nothing will come easy for the Owls and that Wednesdayites will play their indispensable part in the club’s battle to finish in the top two, above ‘outside enemies’ who may have designs on doing the same.

He said: “The supporters know the enemies are outside here [Hillsborough], they're the ones that are trying to stop us getting to where we want to go.

