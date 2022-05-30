The Black Cats were eventually promoted after beating Wycombe in the Wembley decider and Alex Neil’s side are quite high up the rankings in terms of their chances of making it two promotions on the spin.

As expected, given the strength of their squad already and the expectation that it will be added to considerably in the summer, Wednesday are one of the favourites to go back up to the Championship this time around.

Sheffield Wednedday are among the favourites to win promotion from League One next season

Darren Moore spoke last week of the fact that the recruitment process has already begun as they bid to stave off the challenge of the likes of Derby County, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town next season.

“The type and level of players that we’re competing for, they’re not short of offers from one or two others,” he said. “We have to try our best, and hopefully we can get the right players and the right blend into the club this season and hopefully push us on again.

“It’s all part of the process. The talks have to go on, and sometimes you feel like you’re going nowhere with it, but you have to have those talks with the clubs, the players and the representatives - there are so many talks that have to take place.”

Cambridge finished comfortable in mid-table last season but the bookies aren't expecting a promotion challenge this time around. You can get 28/1 on them going up

The Owls boss added: “We want players that are passionate and want to drive the club forward. Every time you pull a shirt on for Wednesday it means something, and that won’t depart from the squad.”

With the line-up now complete after Port Vale's League Two Play-Off Final success over Mansfield at the weekend, here’s how the bookies rate Wednesday’s chances next season, compared to the other big guns in League One.

Odds from SkyBet correct as of May 30.

After finishing in 19th place in the table last season bookies think it'll be down at the other end of the table that Morecambe will be residing. They too are 28/1 for promotion

Cheltenham were also comfortably in mid-table and they are 16/1 to go up into the Championship

Fleetwood narrowly avoided relegation last season and unsurprisingly they aren't expected to be troubling the top end of the table. The Cod Army are 14/1 to be promoted

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson played a big role in helping Exter City win promotion from League Two last season but the bookies aren't tipping them to make it a double and move up again into the Championship

After four years in League One, Accrington appear to have consolidated their position in the third tier and there is little expectation on them moving up. Stanley are 14/1 to get into the Championship

The Brewers were in the Championship not that long ago but appear to have settled a bit in League One. They're 12/1 to go back up into the second tier

Port Vale were Wmbley winners at the weekend, booking their place in League One after a 3-0 win over Mansfield in the Play-Off Final havon finished fifth in League Two last season. They're 11/1 to go up again

The Imps were also in mid-table having made it into the play-offs the previous season. They're 11/1 to get into the Championship next season

Everyone's favourite eco-club Forest Green Rovers were promoted as champions from League Two and they are also 11/1 to double-up

Yet another promoted team tipped to be fighting at the top end of the table, Joey Barton's side, who finished third last season in League Two, are 11/1 to go up

The Shrews had a disappointing campaign last time around but they are surprisingly as short as 9/1 to be promoted in 2022/23

Plymouth were hampered by losing their manager Ryan Lowe last season and although they made a late push again, failed in the end to make the play-offs. The bookies see them as a challenger again next season at 6/1 to be promoted

Charlton are always expected to challenege but are never quite able to put on a sustainable run of form. The bookies are being cautious in case this is the one and offer 11/2 for promotion

Will Wycombe have it in them to go again after siffering Play-Off Final agoney at the hands of Sunderland at Wembley? They're expected to have a good go at it, at least and are 5/1 to go up

Fresh from their short stay in the Championship, Posh will surely be a team to watch in League One next season under Grant McCann. They're 5/1 to go straight back up

Oxford United fell away and missed out on a play-off place towards the end of last season but they'll be another team to watch next season. They're also 5/1 to make it this time

MK Dons were knocked out of the play-offs in the semi-final stage by Wycombe but will be expecting to be there or thereabouts again. They too are 5/1 to go up this time

Danny Cowley's side had been tipped to be one of the pacesetters last year but never quite put up much of a fight to get into a play-off position. The bookies see them as one of the favourites next time.

One of the league's big guns, Bolton should also have really finished higher than they did last season but they are tipped to be a challenger in this coming campaign. You get 4/1 on them winning promotion

There would be some concern about Barnsley after their very poor campaign, just a year after making it to the Championship play-offs. There have been changes off the pitch and there'll be plenty on it but they're still short odds to go up, with 7/2

With a takeover soon to go through and comong off the back of a season where only a points deduction saw them go down, Wayne Rooney's side will be one of Sheffield Wednesday's biggest rivals for promotion this time. They're 11/4 to go straight back up

It was the play-offs for Wednesday last season, with Sunderland coming through that semi-final in dramatic fashion at Hillsborough. The Owls will almost certainly be in the hunt again and the bookies have them at 9/4 to go up this time