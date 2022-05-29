It was confirmed this month that Sam Hutchinson, Chey Dunkley and Saido Berahino would all be released by the club when their current contracts expire at the end of the season, and while Moore didn’t speak about individuals – he has said that he was in contact with them all.

The Owls boss also revealed a ‘clear message’ for the players that are sticking around.

“With the retained list, it was about keeping this club moving forward,” Moore told the club’s YouTube channel. “I thank all of the players for their efforts and contribution to the last campaign, and they go with our absolute best wishes going forward. They know that, I’ve spoken to them all individually.

“We have to just keep moving forward, and that’s our desire… We can’t look back, we need to look forward, and that’s the clear message.”

He also went on to say, “The new campaign is on the horizon, there’s a lot of work going on, and this is a bit that a lot of people don’t see, but it’s the most important time in terms of preparation for the upcoming campaign.

“We need to keep the right blend, getting the right focus and keeping the momentum.”

Sam Hutchinson's name was one of those on this summer's Sheffield Wednesday released list.