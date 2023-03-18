Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill said Sheffield Wednesday’s promtion rivals, Ipswich Town were the ‘strongest team’ his side have faced this season, after two ex-Owls were on the scoresheet to register a 2-0 victory for the Tractor Boys.
Town kept up the pressure on the top two in League One with goals from George Hirst and Massimo Luongo, securing a sixth consecutive win that kept them two points behind second-placed Plymouth.
Cotterill admitted he was disappointed with the two goals his team gave away which he said were both “preventable” but went on to make a claim about the quality of the opposition.
“I think Ipswich are probably the strongest team we have played all season. They’re really too big a club to be in League One so it’s difficult to compete when you come to places like this. All in all the lads give what they can.”
He added: “When you come up against sides like that they can put five subs on and them five would probably get in our starting line-up and it’s a fantastic luxury.”
Wednesday’s draw with Bolton on Friday meant that Plymouth and Ipswich closed the gap, but the Owls have still played two games fewer than both and are a point ahead of second and have three points on third.