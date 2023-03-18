Ipswich Town saw off Shrewsbury Town with ease in League One on Saturday and the result prompted a big call from the Shrews boss.

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill said Sheffield Wednesday’s promtion rivals, Ipswich Town were the ‘strongest team’ his side have faced this season, after two ex-Owls were on the scoresheet to register a 2-0 victory for the Tractor Boys.

Town kept up the pressure on the top two in League One with goals from George Hirst and Massimo Luongo, securing a sixth consecutive win that kept them two points behind second-placed Plymouth.

Cotterill admitted he was disappointed with the two goals his team gave away which he said were both “preventable” but went on to make a claim about the quality of the opposition.

“I think Ipswich are probably the strongest team we have played all season. They’re really too big a club to be in League One so it’s difficult to compete when you come to places like this. All in all the lads give what they can.”

He added: “When you come up against sides like that they can put five subs on and them five would probably get in our starting line-up and it’s a fantastic luxury.”