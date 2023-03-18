News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
4 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
8 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
8 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
8 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
9 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

League One boss makes ‘strongest team’ claim as ex-Sheffield Wednesday men score for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town saw off Shrewsbury Town with ease in League One on Saturday and the result prompted a big call from the Shrews boss.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 18th Mar 2023, 18:35 GMT

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill said Sheffield Wednesday’s promtion rivals, Ipswich Town were the ‘strongest team’ his side have faced this season, after two ex-Owls were on the scoresheet to register a 2-0 victory for the Tractor Boys.

Town kept up the pressure on the top two in League One with goals from George Hirst and Massimo Luongo, securing a sixth consecutive win that kept them two points behind second-placed Plymouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cotterill admitted he was disappointed with the two goals his team gave away which he said were both “preventable” but went on to make a claim about the quality of the opposition.

Most Popular

“I think Ipswich are probably the strongest team we have played all season. They’re really too big a club to be in League One so it’s difficult to compete when you come to places like this. All in all the lads give what they can.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “When you come up against sides like that they can put five subs on and them five would probably get in our starting line-up and it’s a fantastic luxury.”

Wednesday’s draw with Bolton on Friday meant that Plymouth and Ipswich closed the gap, but the Owls have still played two games fewer than both and are a point ahead of second and have three points on third.

Ipswich TownLeague OneGeorge HirstMassimo Luongo