Sheffield Wednesday’s winning streak is over, but their unbeaten run continues after a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Wednesday lost one of their greats this week, so before the football could get underway it was only right that everyone at the club got to pay their respects… A beautifully observed minute’s applause rang around Don Megson’s old stomping ground, with the big man looking down from the big screen.

An Owls icon given the send-off that he so greatly deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton had the best of the very early stages as things did get underway, though, with Ian Evatt’s side out to try and set the tone against an Owls team that they’ll know tend to start well.

No team in League One has scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season than Darren Moore’s side, and while the Trotters were out to try and prevent that from happening again the hosts had other plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A beautiful ball into the box from Reece James was nodded down by Aden Flint, and Lee Gregory took a touch before firing home his sixth of the season – it took a deflection on the way past James Trafford, but the Owls’ number nine won’t care.

Their intensity was fantastic, closing down Bolton early, driving at them and causing all sorts of issues with a high press. The crowd were feeding off it, and there was a growing energy around Hillsborough as the Owls pushed for a second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory celebrates after scoring. (Danny Lawson/PA Wire

But for some reason, that intensity seemed to drop – and the visitors saw an opening.

That opening manifested itself through Gethin Jones, who found freedom down Wednesday’s left hand side, and Victor Adeboyejo was inexplicably given all the time in the world in the box to fire goalwards. It took a nick on the way past Cameron Dawson, and we were level once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half time rolled around quickly after that, and Moore was forced into a change. James, after a solid first half, was replaced by the returning Marvin Johnson – turns out he got a knock on his ankle.

Wednesday started quite brightly, knocking the ball around nicely as they tried to get in behind the Trotters, but were dealt a blow on the hour mark as Josh Windass was forced off with an injury. He headed straight down the tunnel, and was replaced by Michael Smith.

The game had lost it’s spark, somewhat. Turnovers in play were regular, and neither side seemed to be able to get hold of the game. Former Owls fan favourite, Kieran Lee, received a fine ovation as he left the field – and then Dennis Adeniran was introduced for goalscorer, Gregory, and occupied a role up top as Wednesday chased a winner.

Liam Palmer struck hard, but over, after being found by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the box – but chances remained few and far between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six minutes were added, and in an unfamiliar feeling of late, Wednesday were under pressure. But this Owls team can deal with pressure – and they managed to see things out once more.