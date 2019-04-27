Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-18s seal place in national final after a 1-0 home victory over Ipswich Town

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday's Under-18s are through to the national play-off final after beating Ipswich Town at Hillsborough today.

Conor Grant's 34th minute penalty proved decisive as Andy Holdsworth's side close in on the double. The Owls' youngsters secured the Professional Development League North title last weekend following a draw at Sheffield United.

Conor Grant bagged the only goal in Wednesday's victory over Ipswich Town

Holdsworth's team will face Southern Division winners Cardiff City in the final after the Bluebirds edged past Leeds United 2-1.