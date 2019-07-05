Sheffield Wednesday: Fulham emerge as major rivals to Owls in pursuit of Chelsea defender
Fulham are believed to have upped their efforts to land Chelsea defender Michael Hector, and could rival Sheffield Wednesday for the Jamaica international.
The powerhouse centre-back was Wednesday's stand-out player on his loan spell from the Blues last season, with his domineering defensive displays – especially those in the Steel City derby - making him a real fan's favourite.
Owls boss Steve Bruce has made it clear that he's eager to bring Hector back to Hillsborough for the upcoming campaign, but has admitted that striking a deal could become difficult if Chelsea demand a high price for their player – ideally, Wednesday could look to secure another loan deal, ahead of a permanent transfer upon his contract expiry in 2020.
According to Football League World, Fulham have now entered the race to land the 26-year-old, as they look to solve the defensive issues that saw them plummet straight back to the Championship after a woeful 2018/19 season in the Premier League.
Owls fans should, however, take comfort from the recent rumours that Fulham boss Scott Parker is eager on landing Brentford’s £12 million-rated defender Ezri Konsa, who could be a more tempting option for the Whites.
It is also worth noting that the bookies still make Hector odds-on to join the Owls (with Fulham some way off at 4/1), but the opportunity to remain in west London with the Cottagers could prove an alluring option for the former Reading ace.
Wednesday are likely to continue their prudent approach to the transfer market throughout the summer, as Bruce looks to sign quality players at low-cost prices, as well as looking into the possibility of loan deals.