Michael Hector on why Sheffield Wednesday has ‘felt like home’ and his hopes to stay at the club

Defender Michael Hector says that playing for Sheffield Wednesday this season has “felt like home” as he nears the end of his loan spell with the club.

The 26-year-old Chelsea man has become a fan favourite in an impressive season with the Hillsborough side, which saw him scoop the Owls Player of the Season award at The Star Football Awards on Monday night.

Michael Hector. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Hector has made a total of 40 appearances for Wednesday this season as part of a much-improved defensive unit under Steve Bruce.

And the Jamaica international has loved his time at the club, leading to much speculation about his future and whether a loan or permanent move to the Owls could be on the cards this summer.

Hector told The Star: “I have spoken about it quite a lot to the players and they have asked.

“To me it has felt like home, it has felt normal coming here and I have felt like a permanent player. The banter and stuff has been good and even the staff have been really good to me.

“I would love to stay but sometimes it is not as easy as that and there are other things off the field that need to be sorted out.

“I have just got to concentrate on playing well - there’s one game left so hopefully we can play well and get a win on Sunday. Then we’ll see what happens over the summer.”

In the course of his career with Reading and then Chelsea, Hector has been sent on a total of fifteen loan moves at clubs in England, Scotland and Germany.

The towering centre-back has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but says he is always looking for his next permanent home when he joins a loan club.

“I said from when I first signed with every new club I go to I want to set roots or even move to be permanent and it’s no different when I came here," he said.

“The thing with a loan is it’s about game time and all that but it’s about finding a home and getting to the age of 26, I’m 27 in the summer, and it’s important for me to find a home where I’m in the team week-in, week-in out and proud to be a part of.

“I’m hoping it can be sorted out before pre-season and wherever I am going to be I want to get my head down.”