Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri congratulates Sheffield United on promotion to the Premier League

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has congratulated city rivals Sheffield United on their promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades secured an automatic promotion spot over the weekend as they beat Ipswich Town 2-0 and Yorkshire rivals Leeds United drew 1-1 with Aston Villa at Elland Road.

In a statement released on the club website, Mr Chansiri wrote: “Few things in life unite and divide opinion like football.

“But one thing at this stage of every season is undebatable and I would like to offer the warm congratulations of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday to everyone at our neighbours Sheffield United for their achievement of promotion.

“We may be rivals but we are friends of the same city that holds such unique tradition in the football world. Recognition in the Premier League can only benefit Sheffield and we wish United well, whilst promising our loyal supporters that we will be giving our absolute best to ensure Wednesday will be tasting the same success this time next year.

“We must also congratulate Norwich City on their promotion and offer our commiserations to Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United. We wish you a speedy return to the Championship.”

Fellow South Yorkshire outfit Rotherham had their fate sealed with relegation to League One confirmed after their defeat to West Brom last weekend.

Sheffield United earned promotion to the top flight in their second season since returning to the Championship after winning the League One title in 2016/17.