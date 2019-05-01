Michael Hector beats Steven Fletcher and Barry Bannan to Sheffield Wednesday’s player of the season award

Centre-half Michael Hector has beaten Steven Fletcher and Barry Bannan to Sheffield Wednesday's player of the season award.

Thousands of Wednesdayites took part in the Championship club's online poll, with bagging the prize after claiming an impressive 42 per cent of the vote. Striker Fletcher and midfielder Bannan claimed 16 and 13 per cent respectively.

Hector, on loan from Premier League big boys Chelsea, has been a revelation since moving to Hillsborough at the end of August. He has made 38 appearances and worked well in tandem with captain Tom Lees at the heart of the Owls' defence.

Hector's latest prize comes just days after he was named player of the year at the 13th annual Star Football awards. His other string of end of season accolades include London Owls, West Midlands Owls, Sheffield Sports Commentaries and Owls Foundation Player of the Year.

He told The Star: "It’s been a crazy season. Obviously joining last minute on transfer deadline day, it was good to come up here and get the opportunity to play.

"I have played a lot of football. I have enjoyed the team and the staff. They have taken to me and really helped me through it. Especially the fans as well, they have taken me in from day one and really made me feel at home."

Sheffield Wednesday player of the year Michael Hector with Paul Walker at The Star Football Awards 2019

Michael Hector hopes to stay at Sheffield Wednesday

Boss Steve Bruce has expressed his desire to bring the 26-year-old back to Wednesday next season.

“We would love to bring Michael Hector back, of course we would," he said.

“He is still a Chelsea player and we would have to speak to Chelsea and see what they want but I would love to bring him back of course I would.

“I haven’t got into negotiations with anybody yet because all we have been focusing on is can we do the impossible.”

Hector joined Chelsea in a £4m deal from Reading in 2015 but he has never made a first-team appearance for the club, spending each of the last four seasons out on loan. His present Blues contract runs until next summer.

But Hector says he has enjoyed his football with Wednesday and he hopes his future will be quickly resolved.

He said: "I would love to stay but sometimes it is not as easy as that and there are other things off the field that need to be sorted out.

"I have just got to concentrate on playing well - there’s one game left so hopefully we can play well and get a win on Sunday. Then we’ll see what happens over the summer."