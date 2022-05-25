Latest on Sheffield Wednesday and Paudie O'Connor as Bradford City CEO makes transfer admission

The Star reported back in March that the defender was being considered by the Owls as a potential summer addition, with scouts having been sent to watch him at stages in their League Two campaign.

But The Star understands Wednesday are not one of the clubs leading the race for the signature of the 24-year-old as things stand.

Bradford City captain Paudie O'Connor has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

A number of Championship and League One clubs have lodged an interest in signing O’Connor, with the youngster having been offered a new contract by an ambitious Bradford side who have already launched into a major summer rebuild under Mark Hughes.

Wednesday are well-known to be on the lookout for defenders after the release of Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson was confirmed over the weekend. Jordan Storey, Harlee Dean and Lewis Gibson have – for now at least – returned to their parent clubs after Hillsborough loan stints last season.

O’Connor started out his career in England at Leeds United before a loan stint with Blackpool and a loan stint at Bradford that was made permanent in 2019. He has been linked with Championship clubs in recent windows.

Asked about Wednesday’s interest in March, Owls boss Darren Moore refused to be drawn on individual targets but confirmed that players were already being discussed heading into an important summer transfer window.

On the subject of their out-of-contract cohort, Bradford City CEO Ryan Sparks told the Telegraph & Argus earlier this week: “A couple of them are yet to [sign new deals] but we’re still hopeful they might.

“There is interest in some of those players from League One and the Championship.

“We won’t hold that against them. If that player chooses to follow that path, then that’s entirely up to them and of course they would leave with our best wishes and we thank them for their services.