The Owls take on the Chairboys at 3pm this afternoon as they look to try and extend their unbeaten League One run to 10 games, however there have been questions regarding whether the game would go ahead or not given the increment weather in South Yorkshire.

It’s understood that that undersoil heating has been back up and running for a number of months now as was originally planned following some problems earlier in the year, and that there are no issues with regards to that.

But while it is business as usual at present, that is something that is obviously subject to change considering the varying factors that could come into play at any stage.

The weather is expected to stay around the 1 °C mark during the game, and some weather reports do suggest that there could be some snow showers around 2pm – not long before the scheduled kick off time.

Wycombe’s last visit to Hillsborough was played in terrible conditions as a minor blizzard came to Hillsborough for the latter stages, and there doesn’t seem to be any alarm bells as of yet that would suggest that today’s game will be called off.

Wednesday will maintain their place in the League One Play-Off positions if they pick up a win over today’s opponents – who are joint top of the table – and will be desperate to extend their unbeaten league run to 10 games.