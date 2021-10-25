The Star reported recently that Palmer was thought to be among those in line for a new deal at the club as he draws closer to the last six months of his deal, however Darren Moore wouldn’t be drawn into commenting on specifics when asked about it directly.

Now, according to a report from Football Insider, Wednesday are seeking to tie Palmer down on a long-term deal that would end speculation over his future, especially given rumours linking him with a move away earlier in the summer.

The versatile 30-year-old is one of only two players who have played every single minute in League One so far this season – the other being Dominic Iorfa – and he has taken on the challenge regardless of where he’s been asked to play by Moore.

Palmer has played over 300 games in Wednesday colours since working his way up through the ranks from the Owls’ academy, and is clearly a player that his manager feels comfortable depending on as the 2021/22 season continues.

Sheffield Wednesday and new contracts

Wednesday have tied up a number of new contracts this year already after the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa all committed their futures to the club, while talks remain ongoing with attacker, Callum Paterson.

Liam Palmer is apparently in advanced talks with Sheffield Wednesday regarding the extension of his contract.