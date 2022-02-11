Lee Gregory hasn’t played for the Owls since the defeat to Oxford United last month, and while his injury isn’t thought to be overly serious, he has now missed a handful of games and won’t be back this weekend.

Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, has had to deal with his fair share of injuries over the course of the current campaign, and he has explained that his experienced striker won’t be available when the Millers come to town.

Speaking to the media, Moore said of his top scorer, “Lee Gregory is making good progress, but he’s still feeling his knock a little bit - he won’t be back for this weekend.”

But things are looking good for his midfield bedrock, Luongo, who was sporting a bloodied bandage by the time the 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic came to an end after a clash of heads late on in the encounter.

When asked about the Australian’s situation he added, “He’s fine… He had a bang on his head, but he’s ok - I’ve seen him today and he’s fine.”

The Owls will face Rotherham at midday on Sunday afternoon as they look to try and climb back into the Play-Off places, however it doesn’t appear that they’ll have anybody fresh available that wasn’t part of Moore’s thinking when he chose his side for the win over the Latics on Tuesday.