Moore joined the Owls last year after it was decided that he would be the person who would replace Tony Pulis, and after a hot and cold 2021/22 campaign the club do appear to be making some headway now after they secured their fourth win in a row over the weekend.

Chansiri spoke at length about the man in charge of his football team at present, and praised the channels of communication between the two key Owls figures.

Speaking to the media this week, Chansiri explained, “I have worked with Darren for 11 months. I think he is an ambitious person. He works very hard… We talk all the time on the phone and Zoom. I am always happy to speak to the coach.

“He wants success; the same as any coach. He is trying to do his best for the club.

“Every coach is different (in terms of relationship). Some like to talk a lot, some don't, it depends on their personality.

“I don't mind if coaches don't want to talk to me. If they do a good job and get results, they don't need to talk to me. They can do whatever they like.

Darren Moore has the backing of Sheffield Wednesday's Dejphon Chansiri.

“But if they don't talk to me and they don't get results, then it is different… Darren likes to talk with me so we understand each other more. If there is something wrong, we try to correct it together.

“Sometimes he asks me for my opinion on something. We exchange opinions.”

Meanwhile, when asked whether Moore’s appointment was made with the long-term future in mind, the Owls Chairman said, “I have wanted all of the coaches I have brought in over the years to stay long term.

“I don't like to talk about the future. Everything can change in football.

“At the beginning of January when things weren't going well, some fans said 'sack him and bring in another coach.' It is easy to do that without responsibility.

“You can bring in a new manager but it doesn't mean you are going to be successful.

“I never make decisions based on emotion. I have to think about what is best for the club.

“The fans want promotion and so do I. I have to have full responsibility whatever I do.”

He wouldn’t be drawn on Moore’s contract, but he did say that ‘everyone can be here as long as they want if the results are good’.

“Things can change in the football industry,” he said. “Maybe tomorrow Darren doesn't want to stay with me because he is doing well. Maybe another club wants him. No one knows.

“When I recruit anyone, I expect them to stay a long time… I don't expect to bring in someone and they are then gone in a few months. I don't want to be in that situation. I want everyone that I recruit to be a success. That is normal. I support and treat every coach the same.

“When I recruit any coach, I always tell them 100 per cent the true story so they know what the situation is when they come in. There are no surprises.”