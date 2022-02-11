As things stand the versatile defender has racked up 333 appearances in Wednesday colours since his promotion up from the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, and the 30-year-old has played in plenty of varying positions back in 2010.

‘Palms’ has played across the entire backline and midfield at various points in his Owls career, but is currently plying his trade as a stand-in centre back for Darren Moore after a whole host of injuries – and he remains steadfast in the fact that he will play wherever his manager needs him.

Speaking to The Star, Palmer said, “I always have, and always will, play wherever I’m needed - wherever the manager needs me. Whether it’s because of injuries or for a tactical reason.

“I think like any player, it would be nice to play one position the whole time because it helps with rhythm, but I’ve become accustomed to changing positions. Sometimes within games.

“My mantra has always been about doing my best, some people get upset when they’re out of position, but I don’t see it as a detriment to yourself. I think it’s a positive, because it means the manager trusts you enough to not only play your preferred position, but also in other positions.”

And when asked about closing in on that 350-game mark, the lifelong Wednesdayite says that it’s something he’d be extremely proud of, adding, “When you’re playing you don’t really chalk off the numbers - it’s only when you get to those types of milestones that you really think.

“When I did my best XI with ‘Hutch’ I really took a step out and thought about how many people had come through the building and how many I’d been lucky enough to play with.

“To still be here doing what I’m doing, it really does make me proud…

“And I think my versatility as well has allowed me to play as many as I have - before this season and during this season. I see that as a real positive, and like the manager says, it’s another string to my bow and shows that I can adapt and be trusted in different positions.”

Palmer is expected to make his 334th appearance as he goes into his eighth game against Rotherham United on Sunday afternoon, and he’ll be hoping to play his part in the Owls completing a double over the current League One leaders in what would be a big win at Hillsborough.

The Owls academy graduate has a very split record against the Millers over the years, winning two, drawing two and losing three of his seven games against them – but put in a strong showing at full back last time out as they secured an impressive 2-0 win at the New York Stadium in August.