Windass - You always fear the worst. We know he’s explosive, and when injuries happen you fear the worst in terms of time. I think he thought it might be the end of his season - but it’s not the case. He’s got a spring in his step because he’s getting closer to where he needs to be at. We’ll monitor him over the next few weeks.

Dean - He’s doing really well... He’s responded well and is coming on really good. We’ll assess him next week and see where he’s at, and see if he can step up his rehab.

Dele-Bashiru - Fizz sustained a knock to his ankle, and he’s in the early stages. We’ve put him in a protective boot, just so he doesn’t knock it and set himself back. Once it’s settled down then we’ll be better off. Hopefully once he’s out of the boot next week we’ll be able to say more.