Sheffield Wednesday: Updates on Lee Gregory, Josh Windass and more - Owls boss talks Rotherham United
Darren Moore is talking to the media at around 2pm this afternoon ahead of the clash with Rotherham United on Sunday.
The Owls lock horns with their South Yorkshire rivals at midday on Sunday afternoon in the second meeting of the season between the two sides, with Moore looking to complete a double over Paul Warne by securing a vital three points at Hillsborough.
Both sides have injury concerns, however the Owls were missing 10 senior players for their win over high-flying Wigan Athletic earlier this week, and it remains to be seen whether anybody will be back available for selection by the time this weekend’s game rolls around.
The Wednesday boss will be giving a breakdown of the club’s availability in today’s press conference, as well as updates on plenty of other topics at S6, and you can follow the whole thing live right here on our live blog.
DM on Rotherham and discipline
11 months ago it was empty, and it didn’t feel right. Going in for those games was quiet and eerie.
I’m sure Sunday’s game will be passionate, and the players have got to be professional and play the game. We want cool heads, and we want them in a wonderful atmosphere. We want them playing the football that everyone is coming to see.
DM on SWFC as a club
There’s still work to be done... It won’t happen immediately, it’ll be done over time. You take small steps towards it, and there’s been progression at the club - which is good.
All this has been done over time from when I arrived, but we know we can’t stand still.
Am I pleased with the work so far? Yes. Am I satisfied? Far from it, because there’s a long way to go.
DM on his time at Wednesday
It’s been an eventful 11 months, put it that way! There’s been excitement, my illness wasn’t ideal, the summer was incredibly busy, and then we’ve tried to kick on since then.
It’s been a lot of patchwork, but credit to everybody here at Wednesday. It’s been a great challenge and continues to be. It’s a wonderful football club.
DM on Paul Warne
We had a good chat last week. I look forward to seeing him then.
DM on mindset
You want to work with a group of players and go into detail, but at times I haven’t had the personnel for the gameplan.
I’ve had to be adaptable. I’ve always had a way of training, but I can’t forsee what we’ve had this season.
It’s part and parcel of football. You serve up things that you have to be adaptable to. You don’t want them to be injured but they are.
We have a good core group of players here now and we look to work and maximise the players we have available.
DM on Dawson
Adriano Basso is going to watch him... Then he’ll give me a detailed report.
It’s been a wonderful time for us in terms of ticking boxes for him. He had a long-term injury, but now has had a full season of playing his game and sharpening his tools.
DM on injuries
Windass - You always fear the worst. We know he’s explosive, and when injuries happen you fear the worst in terms of time. I think he thought it might be the end of his season - but it’s not the case. He’s got a spring in his step because he’s getting closer to where he needs to be at. We’ll monitor him over the next few weeks.
Dean - He’s doing really well... He’s responded well and is coming on really good. We’ll assess him next week and see where he’s at, and see if he can step up his rehab.
Dele-Bashiru - Fizz sustained a knock to his ankle, and he’s in the early stages. We’ve put him in a protective boot, just so he doesn’t knock it and set himself back. Once it’s settled down then we’ll be better off. Hopefully once he’s out of the boot next week we’ll be able to say more.
John-Jules - He’ll be more long term... That’ll be weeks still. That’s another blow.
DM on fans
Last year was behind closed doors, and at Hillsborough it’ll be passionate... We know the levels the crowd can reach.
My message has always been to get behind the team and sing your hearts out.
DM on South Yorkshire derbies
They’re excellent, they mean a lot and are committed.
For the local areas I know it means a lot, and this one is televised on Sky.
For me it’s another game that we’re going to do battle in, and I’m looking forward to seeing the passionate Wednesday fans on Sunday. And we’re hoping to build and keep the momentum going.