Key Sheffield Wednesday figure makes squad admission as Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson make progress
Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson were photographed back in training at Sheffield Wednesday, but the club are still dealing with many absentees.
At no point this season has Owls manager, Darren Moore, been able to select from a fully sit squad of players, with the key figures such as Iorfa, Josh Windass, Massimo Luongo and George Byers having all missed big chunks of the campaign so far.
In many ways it’s been one step forward and two steps back as Wednesday get some players off the medic’s table only to see others go onto it, and Moore admits that he’s had to adapt how he works behind the scenes in order to cater for the situation he finds himself.
Speaking to The Star last week, Moore explained, “You have to just keep moving the mindset… Sometime I’ve not had the personnel to go into a game with the gameplan that I’ve really wanted to go in with - so I’ve had to be adaptable.
“I’ve always had a certain way of working, and I want players to show their own adaptability by playing in different positions, and I’m glad I’ve been that way because I didn’t foresee what’s happened this season.
“I’ve had to move my own psyche in terms of how I’ve prepared, and also training sessions have had to be adapted as well.
“Credit to the players, and it’s part and parcel of football. It serves up unexpected circumstances, and that’s just the way it is.”
He also went on to say, “We have the injuries that we have, we don’t want them but they are what they are. We have a core group still fit, and we’re looking to maximise with the ones we do have available.
“I’d work on a lot more areas and do different things - but we’ve shown that adaptability and we’ll keep doing so.
“The players have been excellent, and long may that continue.”
Wednesday’s long unbeaten run at Hillsborough came to an end on Sunday as they were beaten 2-0 by Rotherham United, but they’ll get a chance to kickstart things once again this week when they take on Accrington Stanley (home) and Doncaster Rovers (away).