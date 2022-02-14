Dean got injured in his second outing for the Owls after what had been an impressive debut appearance at Hillsborough, and it remains to be seen exactly when he’ll be back in action for the club again.

Wednesday’s defensive problems have been widely reported this season, with a number of players – but especially centre backs – being ruled out for extended periods of time over the course of the campaign so far.

The arrival of Dean and Storey was meant to aid that, and while the latter has hit the ground running in blue and white, fans and the Owls boss are disappointed to have lost the former when they did.

Moore’s Owls were beaten 2-0 by Rotherham United over the weekend as they missed the opportunity to get back into the League One Play-Off positions with Liam Palmer once again being asked to fill in at centre back alongside Sam Hutchinson and Storey.

Speaking to the media about Dean’s recovery timeline after the game on Sunday, the Wednesday boss explained, “He’s got a sore calf… I think it’ll be weeks - it seems a long time because of the games that are coming.

“It’ll be weeks, but such is the month of February for us that it seems a long time because games are midweek and weekend.”

