Ball work, youngsters and lots of running - Sheffield Wednesday’s Spanish preseason start in pictures

Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason began in Spain today, with new manager, Xisco, putting them through their paces in the warm Valencian weather.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 16th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 13:36 BST

Wednesday are staying in Valencia after jetting out from England on Saturday, and on Sunday they got to work as their warm weather camp began as part of their preparations for their Championship return.

There was good news in the form of Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks’ return to ball work as they continue their returns to fitness, while a host of youngsters including Sean Fusire, Pierce Charles and Jay Glover were all on hand bidding to stake their claim for a more regular spot in the side.

READ MORE: Familiar face returns to Wednesday as another staff member is added

Wednesday’s players will train again this evening for their second session of the day, and will do the same again on Monday ahead of Tuesday evening’s game against Real Murcia.

Check out some images from the training session in the gallery below:

The Star Owls are at Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp courtesy of Gameplan Financial, and you can book a complimentary financial planning call here: https://gameplan.referral-factory.com/5jyIzI/join

The Owls were put through their paces out in Spain in a high-intensity training session on Sunday morning.

Windass and Byers take a hard earned break

The Owls were put through their paces out in Spain in a high-intensity training session on Sunday morning.

Xisco is back in his homeland with the Owls this summer

The new manager doing his thing

Xisco is back in his homeland with the Owls this summer

The attacker was doing ball work again in this morning’s session.

Wilks making progress

The attacker was doing ball work again in this morning’s session.

It was about 30c in Valencia today as the Owls worked hard - despite it being pretty overcast.

Warm weather

It was about 30c in Valencia today as the Owls worked hard - despite it being pretty overcast.

