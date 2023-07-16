Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason began in Spain today, with new manager, Xisco, putting them through their paces in the warm Valencian weather.

Wednesday are staying in Valencia after jetting out from England on Saturday, and on Sunday they got to work as their warm weather camp began as part of their preparations for their Championship return.

There was good news in the form of Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks’ return to ball work as they continue their returns to fitness, while a host of youngsters including Sean Fusire, Pierce Charles and Jay Glover were all on hand bidding to stake their claim for a more regular spot in the side.

Wednesday’s players will train again this evening for their second session of the day, and will do the same again on Monday ahead of Tuesday evening’s game against Real Murcia.

Check out some images from the training session in the gallery below:

1 . Windass and Byers take a hard earned break The Owls were put through their paces out in Spain in a high-intensity training session on Sunday morning. Photo Sales

2 . The new manager doing his thing Xisco is back in his homeland with the Owls this summer Photo Sales

3 . Wilks making progress The attacker was doing ball work again in this morning’s session. Photo Sales

4 . Warm weather It was about 30c in Valencia today as the Owls worked hard - despite it being pretty overcast. Photo Sales