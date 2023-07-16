A big week lies ahead for Sheffield Wednesday as they take on a week of warm weather training in Spain - and press the accelerator on adapting to the workings of new manager Xisco and his coaching staff ahead of their Championship opener on August 4.

Much work has already been done in the Spaniard’s brief time in the Hillsborough hotseat - gruelling double-sessions and all - but a week’s uniterrupted access to the players and two friendlies will offer a unique opportunity to further instil his ways of working.

With two leg-stretching friendly outings already under the belt - a draw at York City and a win at Chesterfield - Xisco has already made tweaks to how Wednesday played the majority of their football in the two-and-a-touch season reign of Darren Moore.

Most notably it appears he is keen to play with four across defence and while there’s no definite system settled upon just yet, the Owls are set to take on a bold attacking philosophy as they re-enter the second tier. It’s an approach that has excited many within the fan base.

“He’s trying to give us his ideas at the moment and everyone is taking it in as much as they can,” said important midfield man George Byers after a whirlwind first week or so with the new boss.

“The more games you see us play, then the more games you’ll see us with that style he wants us to play with. Listen, we’re going to be in good stead come the start of the season. I’ve no doubts about that.