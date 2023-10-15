Defender’s absence explained after surprise Sheffield Wednesday omission

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Adam Alimi-Adetoro, was left out of the Owls squad when they faced Sheffield United on Friday night.

The towering 22-year-old spent lots of time with Wednesday’s senior squad over the summer, featuring in a number of preseason games as well as heading over to Spain with them as part of Xisco’s first team side.

He dropped back down to the U21s once the new signings started to come through the door, but has remained a feature in Neil Thompson’s set up in what has been a strong start to the season for the club’s second string.

This week they twice fought back against a high-flying - and unbeaten - Blades side to earn a valuable point, but their big centre back had to miss out completely after he sustained an injury ahead of the game.

"He’s got a slight knock,” Andy Holdsworth told The Star. “So we left Adam out for tonight, but hopefully he’ll be back for when we play Coventry City away a week on Tuesday.”

The Owls face Coventry in their ninth game of the season as they look to add some more points to the board, and with Bailey Cadamarteri already on 10 goals for the campaign they’ll be confident of giving it a good go against a Sky Blues side that have won just twice in the Professional Development League up to now.