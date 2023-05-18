Peterborough United are likely to have key defender, Nathan Thompson, back available in some capacity when they take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

The full-back has played 39 games in all competitions for the Posh this season, but missed their last three league games and the first leg of their play-off semifinal against the Owls due to injury.

Now though, with another week having passed since that 4-0 demolition job, it’s been confirmed that the 32-year-old is back in contention once again - however their other full-back will not be returning.

Peterborough’s official website said, “Posh will be without the services of defender Nathanael Ogbeta, who has returned to Swansea City for treatment on a thigh injury, but there is better news on fellow full-back Nathan Thompson who has trained this week and will be added to the squad.

“The experienced former Portsmouth man suffered an ankle injury last month and will provide an option either at right-back or as a centre back should manager Darren Ferguson decide to shuffle his pack for the clash against Darren Moore’s men.”

Wednesday need a huge performance if they’re to even stand a chance of overturning the four-goal deficit from the first leg, and they’ll have to achieve something that’s never been done before if they’re to overcome the odds and book their spot at Wembley.