Darren Moore says that Dejphon Chansiri is ‘leading from the front’ as Sheffield Wednesday look to pull off a huge turnaround on Thursday.

Wednesday find themselves 4-0 down going into their second leg play-off against Peterborough United after a disastrous result last week, but they aren’t counting themselves out just yet and are out to upset the odds at Hillsborough.

Owls chairman, Chansiri, was present at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday evening, and Moore says that he’s been sending ‘positive energies’ to the side after getting over his initial disappointment with the result.

“We’ve had a good chat,” the Wednesday boss told The Star. “And we’ve spoken about the game because obviously he was there to see it live for himself. He saw how it ebbed and flowed, and he - like ourselves - was disappointed with it.

“Now though he’s very much looking forward to this game, he’s sending positive energies to the group, to the players, to the staff, which is great. He’s leading from the front.”

Moore also spoke about the mood on the team bus on the way back from Peterborough

“It was a bit quiet and subdued,” he added. “It was a time of reflection - I think it was right to have that. When you have that time, after a day or two you realise that you can’t look back and it’s about looking forward - that’s been it.

Dejphon Chansiri is sending 'positive energies' to Sheffield Wednesday's players. (Steve Ellis)

“The best thing you can do with moments like this is get back on the training ground, because then you can energise yourself in training. That’s what we’ve felt from them this week…

“We had a look back at the game, spoke in the classroom, and then once we got on the training ground it was about building forward momentum. The mindset and mentality of the players is fresher now.”