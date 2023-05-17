Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he’s been overwhelmed by the response of fans after a supporter’s racist post was put online.

The club acted quickly, condemning the ‘repulsive racist message’ directed at their manager, and the perpetrator has since been banned from all Wednesday fixtures and events.

Other fans of the Owls, as well as from other clubs, also reacted strongly to the post, and Moore is grateful for the way that the whole situation has been handled.

"I'm fine,” he said when asked about the racist comments online. “What I will say is thank you for all the supportive messages that have come in. I've been absolutely overwhelmed by the support, so thank you so much to friends, fans - not just Wednesday fans either.

“Obviously we know in today's society that we're trying to help clean up this side of it. The individual/s have been spotted, identified, we know who they are and we're leaving it down to the authorities who have it all in hand…

“Social media has come in and plays a large part in it but we're doing all we can to try and eradicate it as best as we can. We know that messages can come through at an alarming rate, but we have procedures in place now – and that’s good to know.

“As I said, we know who they are, and they’ve been dealt with. That’s all we can continue to do.”

Darren Moore has spoken about a racist social media post that was posted by a Sheffield Wednesday fan. (Steve Ellis)

