An attacking line-up though it will surely be, Sheffield Wednesday look set to resist the temptation to take leave of their defensive responsibility in tonight’s mammoth task of achieving a place at Wembley.

If you’re reading this, you’ll know the equation. 4-0 down after a horror show at Peterborough United last week, the Owls must summon an explosive attacking display to stand any chance of making it through to face either Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers in the play-off final on May 29.

With at least four goals to score, a plethora of predicted line-ups and systems have been mooted on social media as to how best to go about it. ‘Gung-ho’ is a phrase that has repeatedly been used both on there and in the local media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in order to prevent a huge goalscoring task from snowballing into an insurmountable one, Wednesday must also bear in mind their defensive responsibilities.

There’s little doubt Wednesday must throw caution to the wind, but they must not throw the tie with it altogether.

“We have to recognise both those elements,” manager Darren Moore told The Star when asked of the required balance between attack and defence.

“By keeping that back door shut it gives you the chance of a clean sheet and a chance of winning the game. That’s an element as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’re trying to get the tactical balance right, but you’re trying to do that with every game that you play, so it’s no different tomorrow.

“Because of the aggregate score and where it is, we know where we are, we know where the game is at. In order to win the game we know we’re going to have to play well.”

There’s a strong feeling that the Owls will have to start the game well - both from the perspective of giving themselves time to score four or more goals and in order to build a sold-out Hillsborough into a bustling, hostile environment for the visiting Posh.

“At Hillsborough the crowd doubles it,” he said on any pressure Peterborough will experience on the night. “I’ve witnessed Hillsborough when it’s in full voice and I love it. Tomorrow night we’ll experience that again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fans have really energised me out in public. I’ve seen so many people and it’s really encouraged me. Even here at the academy, some of the parents with the young kids, I’ve left the office late in an evening and they’ve been absolutely tremendous.

“All that has energised us this week. The message is clear to the supporters; keep doing what you’ve been doing and we need another.

“The players on the pitch are the professionals, they’re in the arena, they’re the ones that cross the white line and they’re the ones that are going to feel the temperature of the game in terms of how it’s ebbing and flowing and what is needed at that time,” Moore said.