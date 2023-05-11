Peterborough United defender, Ronnie Edwards, will be able to play for the Posh when they take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Edwards had become a doubt for at least one of the games when it became apparent that he was set to be named in England’s side for the U20 World Cup in Argentina, however it has now been confirmed that he’s been given the green light to join up with the team when the Posh’s campaign comes to an end.

Wednesday and Peterborough will face off over two legs for a spot at the final in Wembley later this month, and having the 20-year-old available will come as a huge boost for Darren Ferguson.

A statement on the Posh website read, “Ronnie Edwards will feature in the play-offs for Posh despite being called up by England under 20s for the upcoming World Cup.

“Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards will feature for the club in the Sky Bet League One play-offs despite being called up by England under 20 for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, which is due to be held in Argentina.

“Edwards is one of a number of players selected in the squad who are due to link up with the national side following the conclusion of the play-offs. Once again, Edwards is the only player named in the squad to play his football outside of the top two divisions in England.”