Formerly Sheffield Wednesday-linked 23-year-old striker released alongside ex-Owls midfielder

A young striker linked with interest from Sheffield Wednesday in transfer windows gone by has found himself on the free agent market as the retained lists of several clubs continue to drip through.

Luke Jephcott, who was repeatedly reported by other outlets to have been of interest to the Owls in 2021 and 2022, was included on an eight-strong list of players released by League One champions Plymouth Argyle.

A Wales youth international, Jephcott raced onto the scene with the Pilgrims, hitting double-figure goal tallies in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

But the advance of Plymouth’s fortunes and a change in management from Ryan Lowe to Steven Schumacher seemed to contribute to the now 23-year-old falling down the pecking order at Home Park and he spent this season out on loan with League Two Swindon Town, where he scored seven goals.

SWINDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Luke Jephcott of Swindon Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two between Swindon Town and Northampton Town at County Ground on October 01, 2022 in Swindon, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Jephcott will leave Plymouth in the coming weeks at the end of his contract alongside former Owls midfielder Danny Mayor, who made 34 appearances for the Championship-bound club this time out.

It should be stressed that as things stand The Star has no indication that either player is of interest to the Owls this time out.

Plymouth are the latest club to announce their ‘released and retained list’ after their promotion to the Championship was confirmed and ahead of a busy summer of transfer activity. Wednesday will release confirmation of decisions on a whole raft of senior players in due course and once their involvement in the promotion battle is over.