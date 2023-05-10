News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday man’s future confirmed as Moore weighs up free transfer move – ex-Owls man also let go

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s current loanees will be available to sign on a free transfer in a few weeks after his imminent release was confirmed by his parent club.

By Alex Miller
Published 10th May 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:31 BST

Man mountain centre-half Aden Flint will leave a short and not particularly sweet time at Stoke City at the end of his contract, leaving the door open for a possible switch to Wednesday should the two parties come to an agreement.

Flint has made 19 Owls appearances in what is his second loan stint at S6. He was selected in this week’s League One team of the week for a dominant performance in shutting out Derby County.

Speaking earlier in the campaign, the former Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Cardiff City man spoke about his openness to signing permanent deal with Wednesday.

Owls Aden Flint Pic Steve EllisOwls Aden Flint Pic Steve Ellis
The vastly experienced centre-half – who was sold for fees of a reported £5m and £6m within the last few years – will be 34 by the time the 2023/24 season kicks off in August.

Owls boss Darren Moore made clear in the early days of Flint’s signing in January that a longer-term move was always an option.

“It’s a loan agreement, but his contract is up at the end of the season,” Moore told The Star in March. “Aden knows that with the level of performance he has been showing that it’s an open door here, really, at the end of the season. There’s nothing closed on it. His performances have been good.”

More recently, Moore told The Star that Flint’s experience has been invaluable to the squad, making clear how impressed he was with Sunday’s eye-catching performance against Derby.

Among the other Stoke players set to be released are Sam Clucas, Nick Powell, former Blade Phil Jagielka and ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Morgan Fox.

