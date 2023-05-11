News you can trust since 1887
Former Sheffield Wednesday man makes career decision as another ex-Owl is released

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Lewis Wing, has decided to leave Wycombe Wanderers at the end of his contract.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 11th May 2023, 10:09 BST

Wing had half a season on loan with the Owls last season before leaving during the transfer window in January and signing for the Chairboys, and he has enjoyed a successful season in 2022/23 as he bagged nine goals and played almost every game for the club.

Now though, with his contract coming to an end, it has been confirmed that the 27-year-old has ‘taken the decision to pursue new opportunities elsewhere’, with Wycombe unable to stand in his way as he looks to pen a contract elsewhere for the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, another former Owl, Charles Hagan, will also be on the move when his contract in Buckinghamshire comes to an end, with the club having decided not to offer him a new deal. He played just once for the club’s senior team during his time there.

It’s that time of year where retained lists are starting to be released around the county, with other ex-Wednesday players such as Morgan Fox and Danny Mayor now on the free agent list as they prepare to leave Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

The Owls, meanwhile, will only release theirs once the season has come to a close after the play-offs.

Related topics:Lewis WingWycombe WanderersCharles Hagan