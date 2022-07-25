Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported over the weekend that Wednesday had lodged their interest in taking the former Leeds United striker on loan and hoped to challenge the likes of Derby County for his signature.

But as stated in the reports, it is understood that a move to bring Roofe to Hillsborough is unlikely as things stand, with the Scottish giants not currently looking to move the forward on. It is not clear whether Roofe would consider the switch.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has emerged as a shock transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday.

As Owls boss Darren Moore said himself last week things can change quickly in the transfer market, however, and Wednesday will keep close tabs on Roofe’s situation as the summer window continues.

Wednesday have already brought eight new players to the club and are known to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements with discussions ongoing over the potential signings of Hull City’s Mallik Wilks and Birmingham City’s Keke Simmonds.

Dutch forward Sylla Sow could leave the club, with reports in Holland having linked him with a switch to second tier side De Graafschap.

Speaking on the likelihood of further additions before the start of the season, Moore said last week: “If it’s possible we’ll see but if not, we’ll focus on the group that we’ve got for the start of the season and go from there.