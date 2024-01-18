Josh Windass’ future at Sheffield Wednesday remains far from certain, and one club in particular is eager to tempt him away.

The 30-year-old has been a key part of the Owls’ turnaround in form of late, and is going to be vital if they’re to keep their place in the Championship this season, however as he approaches the end of his current Wednesday contract there are questions about what lies ahead.

Windass entered into the last six months of his current deal at Hillsborough this month and can now sign a precontract with any team outside of England… There has been interest from both South America and the United States, and American journalist, Tom Bogert, named Real Salt Lake as one club looking to bring him on board.

Club Atlético Talleres of Argentina were reportedly showing interest in him once again after they had him on their radar previously, and The Star understands that the Claret and Cobaly have been in touch with the Owls about potentially striking a deal that would see him move to Utah.

Wednesday’s lack of contract with the attacker leaves them in a tricky situation this month given that they now have no control over what happens next, and there is nothing to stop the forward from talking to RSL directly if he wishes.